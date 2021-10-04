Doris Ann Folkers age 93 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Friday, October 01, 2021 at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Donald Bauman, Wade Cunningham, James Pitman, and Zachary Bauman.
Doris Ann was born on February 4, 1928 in Bow Valley, NE to Anton John and Eleanor Elizabeth (Kathol) Noecker. She grew up in the Bow Valley area and attended Wynot High School and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1945. She married LeRoy M. Folkers on November 20, 1947 in Hartington, NE. She and LeRoy lived in Hartington until she moved to Yankton in 2005. LeRoy had died on December 8, 1996. Doris worked for Spark Drug and then for Buchanan Drug Store for 34 years. She then worked for Beverly Health Care in the activities department for 17 years.
Doris was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and a former member of St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Yankton, SD. She like to quilt and do embroidery work, enjoyed reading and gardening.
Doris is survived by her three daughters Jacquelyn Kahler of Yankton, SD, Jayne Onstott of Newcastle, NE, Judy (Mason) Neville of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters-in-law Lorna Noecker of Logan, IA, Carol Noecker of Yankton, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband LeRoy, son Jeff Folkers, three sisters Rosemary Feilmeier, Leora Hedberg, and Delores Lammers; three brothers Marvin (Teresa) Noecker, Larry Noecker, and Leon Noecker.
