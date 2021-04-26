Dianna Janssen, 70, of Yankton passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-site Crematory, Yankton.
Livestreaming of Dianna’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.
Commented