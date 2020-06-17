Germaine Becker, 86, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her residence due to a battle with cancer.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 17, 2020 @ 11:27 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented