Irene Eben

Irene Bernice Voigt (Eben), 100, of Avon was born on March 30, 1923, to Ralph and Katie (Fisher) Voigt, on their farm homesteaded by Irene’s great grandparents, three miles east of Avon, South Dakota. She died on April 14, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall, South Dakota, at the age of 100 years and 15 days.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at the First Baptist Church in Avon, South Dakota.