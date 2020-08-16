Filmore Mutschelknaus, age 90, of Lesterville, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home with his lovely bride of 70 years by his side and their family surrounding them.
His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, at the Martinus Lutheran Church, rural Utica. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Yankton.
His visitation will be from 5:00-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, at the Martinus Lutheran Church, rural Utica, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, at the Martinus Lutheran Church, rural Utica.
