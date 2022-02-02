S. Rosaleen Dickes OSB, 88, died on February 1, 2022.
A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, both in Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery.
Norma Jeanette was born to John and Agnes (Handorff) Dickes on February 14, 1933, on the farm near Fordyce, Nebraska. She was the fourteenth child of sixteen. Growing up she preferred to work outside with her father and brothers, and Sunday was for singing in church and around the piano at home. Norma Jean went to St. John the Baptist Parish School in Fordyce and later Mount Marty High School.
Norma Jean entered Sacred Heart Monastery on August 20, 1950. She became a novice on June 28, 1951, and received the name Rosaleen. She made temporary profession on June 29, 1952, and perpetual profession on June 29, 1955. In her early years, S. Rosaleen taught at Polo, Epiphany and Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Hartington, Nebraska. During these years, she was given additional duties of school and parish choir director, organist, and CCD Coordinator. Summers were spent working toward a college degree, graduating from Mount Marty in 1965.
S. Rosaleen also worked at Mount Marty in the business office until 1967. She was then asked to be Subprioress and Personnel Director of the Monastery. After another stint at Mount Marty as a Career Counselor, she completed a Clinical Pastoral Education program at Seattle University. She served in the pastoral care departments at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and Sister James Nursing Home/Majestic Bluffs from 1978 to 1981 and again in 1985 to 1995. She later returned to Pastoral Ministry in 2000 as a volunteer. During the years while on hiatus from pastoral ministry, she was the Monastery Formation Director from 1981 to 1984 and Hospitality Coordinator from 1995 to 2000.
S. Rosaleen was in the Monastery Schola and was a Cantor. With her heart filled with music, dance, and a ready smile, S. Rosaleen embraced life. She loved her family and marveled in the next generations of family. She often felt the blessing of others and was a blessing to many who encountered her upbeat spirit and sense of humor. She extended friendship to others and was a faithful friend to many along life’s journey.
S. Rosaleen is survived by her Benedictine Community and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings.
