Virginia “Ginger” June Livingston, 85, died July 28, 2021, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont, NE. She was born June 21, 1936, to William and Martha (Westra) Johnson of Yankton, SD.
She graduated from Yankton High School in 1954. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Southern State Teachers College, Springfield, SD. She completed her post graduate studies at USD, UNL, and UNK. Ginger taught for a total of 35 years, 20 of those at North Bend Elementary School.
In 1958, Ginger and Lester Livingston were united in marriage. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary Dec. 6, 2019. They were parents to Julie Renae. Her greatest joy was her 2 grandsons, Ryan and Eric.
Survivors include daughter and son in law, Julie and Don Tvrdy; grandsons, Ryan and Eric Tvrdy; sister in law, Roberta Johnson; Ray and Mary Lou Livingston; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Les and many family members.
Memorial service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, August 6, 2021, at Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Fremont. Memorial visitation with family receiving friends will be from 5PM until 7:30PM, Thursday, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, NE.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 4, 2021
