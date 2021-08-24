Friends and family of Kerry Doyle will celebrate her life on Wednesday, Sept. 1, in the Dome Club of the DakotaDome. The gathering will begin at 4 p.m., with prayer and sharing at 5:30. Guests are invited to wear red.
A funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Agnes Church will livestream on Facebook.com/hansenfuneral.
On Friday at 11 a.m., the ashes will be interred during a graveside service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City, followed by a luncheon at Rimrock Church.
Kerry passed away on July 11, 2021, in Encinitas, California.
