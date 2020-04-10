Erna Louise Dangel, age 97 of Scotland, SD died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Scotland. Erna was buried Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Scotland, SD. There will be a special celebration of her life at a later date.
Erna Louise Dangel was born Saturday, February 24, 1923 to Henry and Elsie (Blume) Prien in Parkston, SD. Erna married Clarence Joseph Dangel May 23, 1944 in Parkston. Erna and Clarence farmed north of Scotland until 1963 when they moved into town. She was employed by the Good Samaritan Society as a CNA. In later years, Erna was hired at Gemar’s Market, working there until retirement.
Erna enjoyed quilting and embroidery work. Family and friends can attest to the fact that she baked the best banana bread they had ever tasted. Erna was known for her friendly nature and ability to socialize. Many friends were met and made through Erna’s outgoing personality.
Erna was very active at St. George Catholic Church in Scotland where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the VFW auxiliary.
Erna is survived by her son Lavern (Arla) Dangel; grandchildren Paul Lavern (Dawn) Dangel and Kelly John (Delia) Dangel; great grandchildren Roman Paul Dangel, Lucas Christopher Dangel, Alexa Skye Dangel, Logan Conner Dangel; step great grandson Jordan Kelly; brothers Heine Prien and Leroy Prien; fiancé Ray Schneider.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence; sisters Marie, Ella and Eda; brothers Bill, John and Robert.
Goglin Funeral Home of Scotland assisted Erna’s family.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 11, 2020
Commented