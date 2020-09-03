Ruth Groen, age 94 of Scotland, SD (formerly of Olivet S.D.) passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Scotland, SD.
Ruth’s request was no formal services as she has donated her body to the USD School of Medicine. There will be a family committal service at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton, SD.
Ruth Chapman was born on July 16, 1926 in Prairie County, Terry, Montana to Lewis Chapman and Phyllis (Reynolds) Chapman. Ruth attended Terry High School, graduating in 1944. Shortly after graduation she took the train from Miles City, Mt to Aberdeen S.D. to attend Presentation School of Nursing, graduating in 1947 with an RN degree. On December 15, 1946 she married Roland Groen and after finishing her degree they moved to a farm near Olivet, SD. Over the years she worked at the DeSmet hospital, Parkston hospital, Mitchell and Tripp nursing homes. She was a member of the Olivet United Methodist Church. She became a resident of the Scotland Good Samaritan Center in December of 2015.
Ruth is survived by two sons, Chester (Jackie) Groen and Dennis (Joy) Groen, both of Olivet, SD, 6 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; one brother, Jerry (Glenna) Chapman of Miles City, Mt; 3 sisters-in-law; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter in law, 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 4, 2020
