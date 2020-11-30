Marjorie Alice (Jacobsen) Berke, 91, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Austin, MN.
She was born September 29, 1929 in Yankton, SD, to Alice (Petran) Jacobsen and Randolph C. Jacobsen. Marge lived most of her life in Yankton and Vermillion, SD. In recent years she resided in Des Moines, IA, and Austin, MN.
Marge was the eldest of nine children. On August 1st, 1948 she married Donald James (Jim) Berke, of Vermillion. She is survived by their 5 children: Nancy (Terry) Hutchinson, of Pierre, SD; Barbara (Steve) Girard, of Aloha, OR; Daniel (Lisa Pryce) Berke, of Des Moines, IA; Mark (Janine Schmitt) Berke, of Simpsonville, SC, John (Jessica Furnish) Berke, of Austin, MN. She was also a grandmother to 16 and a great grandmother to 17.
Marge is survived by four of her siblings: Margaret Engen of Yankton; Sue (Larry) Good of Sioux Falls; Tom (Jean) Jacobsen of Fayetteville, Ark; Steve (Christi) Jacobsen of Yankton, She is also survived by Marilyn (Berke) Sondgeroth and 27 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Jim; and four siblings: Bill Jacobsen, Jack Jacobsen, Neacy Powell, and Becky Thunker; one sister-in-law, Kay Unger; and two brothers-in-law: Jim Engen and John Powell.
Marge lived out a life of faith, by selflessly serving her church and her family. She loved flowers, cinnamon rolls and good conversation. She was an avid reader and loved to write. Marge felt inspired and honored to share her testimony of God’s faithfulness, in the words and melody of a song she titled, “I Promise.”
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, grandmother and great grandmother, and was a very special part of our lives. We will miss her tremendously.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 1, 2020
