Dorothy Marie Johnson, “Dot,” beloved wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away on September 6, 2022, at the age of 100 years old. Born to Russell and Hallie Hill on May 1, 1922, she lived a long and prosperous life.
Growing up with her as our Gramma, our family will forever remember the time spent with her and Grampa at their home on the river.
A strong believer in holding hands and fierce hugs, we remember her as loving, understanding, supportive, and a bit feisty throughout all life’s endeavors.
Dorothy was the consummate caretaker of her family. On Sunday morning, Don and the boys would find their church shoes by the back door as if by magic! She may have been the only woman in Yankton with a professional Mangle Steamer to send Bud to work with perfectly pressed Khaki work clothes. At our request, she made the families favorite meal, Southern Fired Paddlefish Steaks, Eggplant Parmigiana, and Morel Mushrooms.
Our memories of her will live on forever. Her strong faith in God assures us she is at peace. Gramma, thanks for holding our hands.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; father and mother Russell and Hallie Hill; sister, Marilyn.
Dorothy is survived by her two Sons, Gary (Chris), Donald/ Doug; Grandchildren, Adam (Stephanie, James, Jupiter, Justice), Susan Nordberg (Ken, Ryan, Alyx); Samantha McCafferty (Quientan, Elliotte); Gary/JR Munson (Amanda, Malachi); as well as many nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
