Randy Garry, 62 of Dolton, SD, passed away on July 26, 2021 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion after a lengthy illness. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, Bridgewater. The service will be broadcasted at https://www.facebook.com/HofmeisterJonesFuneralHome/. Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Randy Garry was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on January 2 1959 to Melvin Henry and Bertha Marie (Bannworth) Garry. He grew up on a farm between Parker and Humboldt where he learned to help his older brothers with farm chores and developed a strong work ethic; and a lifelong love of horses, old tractors and cattle: he had a favorite cow Gladys whom he fondly remembered taking to the state fair in Huron. He sometimes talked about his dog Sam whose death hurt him all the rest of his life. During his twenties he worked on a construction crew traveling throughout Wyoming and Nebraska laying pipelines for natural gas and had many tall tales and stories of his adventures. He was married for several years to Donna Langerock of Marion, South Dakota. Their marriage brought him the blessings of his son and two daughters Justin, Sara and Rebecca.
After his construction career ended he went to work for Darling international as a truck driver hauling to the rendering plant in Norfolk, Nebraska. He enjoyed being out in the country visiting with farmers and getting the occasional noon time meal. During 16 years there he had a perfect attendance recorded and made some lifelong friends. In January 1996, Randy was married to Sidney Thietje of Monroe, SD and they settled in a tiny old house in Dalton to make a lifetime of memories and raise Justin and Becky. In 2004 they built a new home there and Randy pursued his hobbies of “junking” anything metal and for a few years tearing down a old building. His main love was his home and family, and he even learned to enjoy Sydney’s many cats. In August 2004 the rendering company folded and Randy went to work within days at Stern Oil of Freeman, driving a petroleum tanker continuing his love of hard work, driving big vehicles and meeting with everyone he met along the way. He was still driving three weeks before his death on July 26, 2021. He said “If this is what He has for me then this is what we have to do”. Randy was a strong and gentle soul, with a simple total belief in God, simple unwavering loyalty and love for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Bertha Garry, two brothers Dale and Roger and several angel baby grandchildren.
Randy is survived by his siblings Joe (Maureen), Hurley; Kay (Richard) Ideker, Sioux Falls; Jack (Sandy), Humboldt, Stan (Mary), Colton; Linda (Jim) Kasten, Parker,;and Mary Garry, Parker; his wife Sidney of Dolton, son Justin Frank, daughters Sara (Rodney) Grandorff and Rebecca (Chris) Meier, step-daughter Janelle (Tom) Dunn; grandchildren Stuart, Mariah, Addison, Olivia, Tristan, Emmett, Audrina, Harper, Kendrick, Kolt, Jocelyn and Eliza, and a precious foster grandchild Adreil of Kenya, Africa.
His grandchildren were his greatest joy.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 5, 2021
Commented