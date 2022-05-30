Angela Cokenower May 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angela Maria Cokenower, 68, of Yankton, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.Memorial services are 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. David Wildermuth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. (mountain time) Monday, June 6, at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated May 27, 2022 More Jobs Jobs RN/LPN - Sacred Heart Monastery May 27, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesAdam SageAdam SagePatricia ‘Pat’ KleinschmitRoman SuingJames JufferPatricia ‘Pat’ KleinschmitBloomfield Mayor Dies, City To Fill VacanciesState Track: Gazelles Bring Home Sixth PlaceInvestigation Into Santee Woman’s Death OngoingDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (58)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (36)Letter: Aborted Nation (28)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (18)Amendment C Made Simple (14)Letter: Stop Spending Overseas (14)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (13)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (10)Mental Health And The LGBTQ Issue (9)Letter: Be Positive! (8)Letter: Democracy Or Democratic Republic? (7)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (6)A Dusty Old Storm (5)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (5)Our American Battlefield (5)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (3)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (3)City Mulls The Rate Of Rates (2)A Generational Change (2)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Rules Board Gets To Work (1)Letter: America’s Wildlife Crisis (1)Recreational Cannabis Certified For Ballot In SD (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Amendment C Aims To Undercut Democracy (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1)A Struggle Of Identity (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
