Angela Maria Cokenower, 68, of Yankton, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services are 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. David Wildermuth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.  

Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. (mountain time) Monday, June 6, at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis.

 