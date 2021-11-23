Clarine Jeanne Fejfar, age 89, of Yankton, SD, and formerly of Lesterville, SD, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. Bob Lacey as celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 26, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory in Yankton, with a holy rosary and vigil service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume for one hour prior to service time at the church on Saturday.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Clarine was born on October 31, 1932, to Leo and Genevieve (Huber) Wood in Yankton, SD. She graduated from Irene High School in 1950. On June 27, 1951, Clarine married Harold Fejfar at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton.
As a homemaker, Clarine cared for her children while teaching them many tasks thus passing on a strong work ethic. On the farm, she was busy feeding poultry, collecting eggs, tending the garden, making and mending clothing, doing laundry, and preparing meals. In her leisure, she enjoyed a good card game and playing Bingo. Clarine especially cherished her in-person and online visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Clarine is survived by sons, Gerry (Lora) Fejfar of Sioux Falls, SD and Jeff (Maureen) Fejfar of Yankton, SD; daughter, Nancy (Rod) Benjamin of Englewood, FL; daughter-in-law, Mary Fejfar of Yankton, SD; eleven grandchildren: Chris, Jenna, Nick (Kasina), Allison, Megan Fejfar, Jeremy (Tammy), Jeff (Denisa), Justin Fejfar, Robbyn (Aaron) Smith, Raeanna (Trent) McCollum, and Ross (Sara) Benjamin; eleven great-grandchildren: Caleb, Connor, and Ella Fejfar, Sura Fejfar, Diana, Warren, and Roark Fejfar, Elliana Smith, Maxx and Hayden McCollum, and Ramsey Benjamin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, on May 26, 2020; son, Steven, on February 23, 2007; and parents Leo and Genevieve Wood.
