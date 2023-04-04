Austin Zephier

Austin James Zephier, age 37 of Yankton, SD, entered the spirit world Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls after a short illness.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD, with Rev. James Marrs officiating. Burial will be in the Holy Fellowship Episcopal Cemetery, Greenwood, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (April 4, 2023) at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD, with a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Austin was born June 25, 1985, to Faith Zephier and Kenneth Ashes. He was a member of the Ihanktonwan Singers drum group and toured France in the mid 90’s. He was a grass dancer and an eagle dancer as well.
He graduated Yankton High School in 2004 and attended the University of South Dakota shortly after. During these years, he formed many friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Survivors include his daughter Lydia, brother Barry, sister Nadine, adoptive parents Casey and Gary Blom, not to forget his extended family and the countless friends he made in his life.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Charlene, mother Faith, uncle Willard, brother Derrick, close friend Angie.
