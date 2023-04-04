Austin Zephier

Austin James Zephier, age 37 of Yankton, SD, entered the spirit world Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls after a short illness.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD, with Rev. James Marrs officiating. Burial will be in the Holy Fellowship Episcopal Cemetery, Greenwood, SD.