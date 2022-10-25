Lois Hauger

Lois Hauger age 85 of Mission Hill, SD went to join our heavenly father early Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Nick Haiar officiating. Burial will be in the St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Mayfield, SD at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.