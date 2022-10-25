Lois Hauger age 85 of Mission Hill, SD went to join our heavenly father early Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Nick Haiar officiating. Burial will be in the St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Mayfield, SD at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. followed by a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Pallbearers are: Matt, Mark, Justin, Peter Hauger, Justin Ranek, Ethan and Isaac Klimisch.
Lois Claire Hauger was born September 11, 1937, to Francis and Agnes (Nipp) McDonald, she grew up on the family farm in the Mayfield Area. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Columba Catholic Church near Mayfield. She attended Cornbelt Country School near Mayfield and graduated from Irene High School. She married Willis J. Hauger in 1956 at St. Columba Catholic Church. They lived in the Mayfield Area for a few years and then moved to the farm by Marindahl Lake where they lived for many years until they retired and moved to Mission Hill, SD.
Lois was a farmer’s wife, she could and would do anything that needed to be done. She took great pride in her gardening and many times that’s where we would find her. Lois canned all those fruits and vegetables she grew. She loved to sew and made a personalized quilt for each of her grandchildren, and made numerous Halloween costumes, loved to embroider dish towels. Lois loved to play cards and of course it was an added plus if she could eat junk food!
Lois was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church in Irene and was very involved with the church. She was a member of the Alter Society, was elected president a few times and under her leadership they started serving lunches for auctions and Lois would always make her donuts that always sold out! She was a substitute teacher for catechism. Lois was a devoted Catholic and loved praying the rosary.
Lois loved being around children including for many years she served as an active leader of 4-H. She could also be found at her grandchildren’s activities, cheering them on or at home making cookies for the grandchildren to share with their friends.
Survivors include her four children: Dennis (Yvonne) Hauger of Mission Hill, David (Deborah) Hauger of Volin, Jean (Don) Prittie of Sioux City, Iowa and Susan (Rob) Klimisch of Yankton. Grandchildren: Mary (Randy) Ash, Mandy Goering (Taylor Alexander) Matt (Branigan) Hauger, Mark Hauger (Dani Donavan), Justin (Angelique) Hauger, Heather (Evan) Palmer, Katrina (David) Hauger-Poppens, Peter Hauger, Justin (Martha) Ranek, Jennifer (Justin) Pottorff, Lexie (Austin) Nachtigall, Ethan and Isaac Klimisch. Great-Grandchildren: Haley, Briana, Ava, Toryn, Serenity, Ashlynn, Grasyn, Kolter, Axel, Chevelle, Michael, Matthew, Catherine, Christian, Caleb and one more due in December. Two sisters, Elaine Heirigs of Yankton, Mary (Harold) Drotzmann of Sergeant Bluff Iowa, five brothers, Francis McDonald of Yankton, Donald (Betty) McDonald of Yankton, Duane (Illraye) McDonald, Darrell (Helen) McDonald of Irene, and Jerrold (Vickie) McDonald of Irene as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Willis Hauger, sisters Delores Hauger and Catherine Hunhoff, sister-in-law Pat McDonald and three brothers-in-law, Edward Hunhoff, LeRoy Hauger and Vincent Heirigs.
