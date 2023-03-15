Windy. Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon but it will remain cloudy. High 32F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Margie A. Brummer, age 89, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Saturday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers/Honorary Pallbearers are her grandchildren: Tina Schultz, Jason Brummer, Eden Pinkelman, Josh Brummer, Levi Dexter, Tyler Dexter, Nick Brummer, Paige Carlson, and Sara Chung.
Margie Brummer was born July 7, 1933, to Henry and Emma (Lauer) Keiter in Cedar County. Graduated from Holy Trinity High School. She received her first teaching certificate in April to teach 3rd grade in August 1953 at a country school. Margie married Duane J. Brummer June 8, 1954, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, and they had five children. Duane and Margie started a Gambles hardware store in 1961 in Hartington. Later they moved the Gambles store to the corner of Broadway and State Street. After the fire of the store in 1982, they changed the name to Brummer Hardware Hank in 1985.
She was involved in many activities such as bowling, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion, lunch server at Holy Trinity School, member of Christian Mothers, volunteered by stuffing inserts into weekly bulletins, holy hour of obligations, and visiting the Senior Citizen Center. She was a great cook for her family with favorite dishes such as Grandma Margie’s salad, cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, mashed potatoes & gravy, cheesy potatoes, and BBQ meatballs. In her spare time, she always enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren such as SCAT, card games, board games, and chicken feet.
Survivors include her five children, Vicky (Randy) Pinkelman, Hartington; (their daughters Eden Pinkelman, Yankton, SD and Sara (Siktat) Chung, Omaha, NE, daughter Eyla); Marvin (Bridgette) Brummer, Sutton, NE, (their daughter Tina (Lance) Schulze, Surprise, AZ, son Jason Brummer, Litchfield Park, AZ, stepson, Tim (Angel) Flohrs, Sidney, NE, son Xander); Marsha Brummer, Omaha, NE; Dale (Sharon) Brummer, Kearney, NE, (their sons Joshua (Lacey) Brummer, Lincoln, NE, son Rowan, and Nicholas (Claire) Brummer, Adelaide, Australia); and Jane (Brad) Dexter, Amelia, NE, (their sons Levi (Brooke) Dexter, Elm Creek, NE, daughters Averly and Aria; Tyler (Rylee) Dexter, Amelia, NE, sons Samuel and Caleb; and daughter, Paige (Alex) Carlson, Elm Creek, NE, daughter, Laramie); sisters-in-law, Charlotte Leise and Lorraine Brummer; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane, May 8, 1990, at the age of 59 years; her parents, sister Irene (Robert) Obermeyer and brother Roman (Joan) Keiter.
