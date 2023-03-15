Margie Brummer
Margie A. Brummer, age 89, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.  Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.  