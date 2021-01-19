Charles “Chuck” Elmer Haffner, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, was called to his Heavenly home on Monday, January 18, 2021 by his Lord and Savior.
His memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 23rd, at the Riverview Reformed Church, with military honors immediately following the service in the church garden.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 22nd, at the Riverview Reformed Church, with his family present. A prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening, at the Riverview Reformed Church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Chuck’s memorial service can be found at www.goglinfh.com. Under the Obituaries tab, there will be a live stream button to click on Saturday morning. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverview Reformed Church building fund, Navigators — a campus ministry, a cancer foundation or your favorite charity in Memory of Chuck.
