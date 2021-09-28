Francis J. Mueller, age 90, of Crofton, Nebraska died on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Nebraska with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Beaver Creek Cemetery with Military Rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. at church on Wednesday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska.
Pallbearers will be Brent Mueller, Chanda Graveland, Matt Mueller, Nathan Mueller, Chad Mueller, Mason Mueller, Tyrel Wieseler, Peyton Mueller, JT Allen, and Tucker Kennedy. Honorary Pallbearers will be Francis’s Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Francis Jerome is the son of Peter and Theresa (Albrecht) Mueller. He was born on June 12, 1931, in Yankton, SD at Sacred Heart Hospital. His family lived on a farm 8 miles North of Crofton, NE, in the Beaver Creek area. Francis grew up on this farm with 9 siblings of which he was the youngest. He went to school at Beaver Creek Country School until the 8th Grade and continued to work on the family farm until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1952. Franny went to basic training at Camp Roberts in California, from there he was sent to Korea. As Sergeant First Class Mueller he was in several battles and was on the front line for the majority of his deployment. Franny was discharged from the army in February of 1954 after a cease fire was declared. Upon his return to the Crofton area, he worked on the Gavins Point Dam construction for a period of time.
Francis met the love of his life LaVonne Thunker at a 4th of July dance in St. Helena, NE, and were married on September 25, 1956, at St. Rose of Lima church in Crofton.
They lived on a farm in South Yankton for 5 years then bought and moved to a farm in the Beaver Creek area. Franny and LaVonne lived on this farm for 39 years. They raised 11 children on this farm: Michael, Timothy, Kenneth, Gordon, Jeffery, Peter, Nancy, Joseph, Wanda, Luann, and Lynn. The family milked cows, raised hogs and chickens, and farmed the land.
After retirement from farming in 2003, Francis and LaVonne built a house on the south edge of Crofton. Francis drove school bus for the Crofton Schools from December of 1998 until 2010. He then continued as dispatcher until 2020.
Francis was a man of honor, he had a HUGE heart, he was a friend to all, both the young and old, and could tell a good joke or tall tale with the best of them. He was always up for a good game of cards, and a hunting or fishing adventure. He had a way to make the people around him feel important to make them smile. He liked to dance, especially to a good polka. He played baseball and was a HUGE fan of the game. He helped coach many little league teams, and later enjoyed being an umpire. He volunteered for many roles in the church and was a founding member of the council for St. Boniface Church in Menominee, NE. He took pride in the Beaver Creek Cemetery and served on the board and ground keeping committees for many years. He was a member of the Tri-State Old Iron Association and enjoyed showing off his IH 1953 Super H on many of the club activities and Tractor rides. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and the Crofton American Legion Club. His legacy will live on in his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all of his many friends and acquaintances.
Francis is survived by his wife, LaVonne of Crofton; ten children Michael (Terry) of Crofton, Kenneth (Dawn) of Yankton, SD, Gordon (Lori) of Crofton, Jeffery (Jane) of Yankton, Peter (Lisa) of Crofton, Nancy (Eric) Moore of Yankton, Joseph (Tina) Mueller of Yankton, Wanda (Tom) Allen of Crofton, Luann (Brett) Kennedy of Yankton, and Lynn (Cody) Richardson of Yankton; 35 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 8 siblings, son Timothy, grandson Kyle, great-grandchildren Ivey and Layla, daughter-in-law Sheryl, and many extended relatives and friends.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 29, 2021
