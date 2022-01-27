Eileen Neubauer, age 79, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 5:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are: Paul Schurman, Cora Schurman, Carter Schurman, Jordan Schurman, Skyler Schurman and Mark Machacek.
Eileen Neubauer was born June 5, 1942, in Howells, Nebraska to Stanley and Mildred (Glodowski) Houfek. She grew up in Clarkson, Nebraska, and attended District 30 for K-8th grades and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1960. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Wayne State College in 1967. While attending college she helped teach at School District 34 in Colfax County, Nebraska and then at Randolph Public School District 45 in Randolph, Nebraska. She married Richard “Dick” Neubauer on November 12, 1966, at SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson, Nebraska. She continued to teach in Randolph until they moved to Yankton, South Dakota in 1969. Eileen taught for the Yankton School District for a short time and then in 1975 began teaching for Crofton Community Schools in Crofton, Nebraska. She received her master’s degree in Special Education in 1981 from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. She continued teaching in Crofton for 29 years retiring in 2004. She taught for a total of 38 years and loved being a teacher.
Eileen was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton and was a member of the Catholic Daughters and St. Isadore Circle. She was a loving, kind, compassionate woman who would do anything for anyone, especially her family. She was known for her smile and laugh and enjoyed dancing, bowling, Volksmarches, gardening, Sudoku, puzzles, playing Hearts and Nebraska football. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of Hand and Foot and Samba card clubs. She loved her family most of all and loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. Her family always knew she was watching out for them and prayed for them by name.
Survivors include her two children: Lori Neubauer of Yankton and Becky (Paul) Schurman of Yankton; four grandchildren: Cora Schurman, Carter Schurman, Jordan Schurman and Skyler (Paige) Schurman; sister, Judy (Don) Machacek of Columbus, Nebraska and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard on September 17, 2020.
