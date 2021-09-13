Lorraine Baltzer was a resident of the Scotland Good Samaritan Society where she passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the age of 93 years.
A memorial service for Lorraine will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Scotland Community Church.
Lorraine Dorothy Guthmiller was born on July 16, 1928 in rural Hutchinson County near Freeman, South Dakota to Albert and Mabel (Gullickson) Guthmiller. She attended rural country school and Menno High School. Lorraine was united in marriage to Elmer Baltzer on December 29, 1946 in Parker, South Dakota. She was a life-long farmer’s wife and in later years worked in food service at the Scotland Good Samaritan Society and Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital as the dietary manager. She also owned and operated the Sportsman Cafe in Scotland for seven years.
Lorraine took pride in hosting family gatherings and cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing her family’s favorites.
Lorraine was a member of the Scotland Community Church and was active with the women’s fellowship. Elmer was a WWII veteran and Lorraine was a member of the Paul Grosshuesch VFW Post #2296 women’s auxiliary of Scotland and she took great pride in serving as a color bearer for many years.
Lorraine will live on in the hearts of her four children: Dale (Lori) Baltzer of Scotland, Peggy (Ron) Zink of Sterling, Colorado, James Baltzer of Madison and Jerry Baltzer of Scotland; eight grandchildren: Jason (Kristi) Baltzer, Ryan Kronaizl, Anthony Baltzer, Nicole (Jerry) Caton, Andrea (Aaron) Legband, Ashley (Frank) Doerksen, Cody (Stacey) Zink, and Haley (Tyler) Vandenbark; 13 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Linda Ulmer; sister Marge Sorenson; sister-in-law Betty Guthmiller, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Albert and Mabel Guthmiller, she was preceded in death by Elmer her husband of 66 years; her son Terry Baltzer; her daughter Kathy (Baltzer) Kronaizl; one sister Irene Imig; three brothers: Mervin, Emmett (Marguerite), and Laverne (Marge) Guthmiller; and in-laws Heins Heinsohn and Lorrel Sorenson, Eugene (Elda), Gilbert (Bertha), Rueben (Ruth) Baltzer, and Oliva (Albert) Hoff.
September 14, 2021
