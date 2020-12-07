Robert “Bob” Barta Jr., age 69, of Gayville, South Dakota, died on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Both the prayer service and funeral will be live streamed on Bob's obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers are Ryan Barta, Paul Barta, Tommy Huether, Chris Happe, Nick Buckman, and Steve Achen.
Robert was born November 15, 1951 in Yankton, South Dakota to Robert “Buzzy Barta Sr. and Vivian DeCora. He grew up in Meckling, SD and graduated from Gayville High School in 1971. Bob was a great athlete, earning All-State Honors as a quarterback and linebacker and was inducted in the Gayville-Volin Hall of Fame in 2011. He attended Southern State College in Springfield, SD and then transferred to Mitchell Tech where he studied electronics. On March 17, 1978, Bob married Pamela Schmidt in Yankton. After their marriage, they lived in the Gayville area. Bob worked for a few years at Culligan Water and then spent 36 years working at John A. Conkling Distributing in Yankton, retiring in 2017. In retirement, Bob worked part time driving for Yankton Transit. He loved playing fast pitch softball and won the State “A” Men’s Fast Pitch Championship in 1981. Bob also loved baseball and always looked forward to the annual trip to Kansas City to watch the Royals. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping and golfing. Bob enjoyed working in his garden and was always so generous in sharing his produce. He was an avid USD Coyote fan and attended many football and basketball games. He loved hanging out in the garage visiting with his family and friends. He loved to tell stories and had a great sense of humor. You knew if he joked around and teased you, he really liked you. Most of all, Bob adored his grandchildren and loved teaching them in their sports. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bob is survived by his wife, Pam Barta of Gayville; two children, Brent (Sara) Barta of Vermillion and Emily (Eric) Dimmer of Gayville; three grandchildren: Trey Barta, Ayla and Paisley “Willis” Dimmer; one great granddaughter, Zoey Barta; four brothers and sisters: Linda Ryken of Sioux Falls, SD, Mike (Judy) Barta of Gayville, Donnie (Myrna) Barta of Sioux Falls, and Debbie Barta of Freeman, SD; sister-in-law, Carlene Barta of Gayville; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Zach Barta; and a brother, Danny Barta.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 8, 2020
