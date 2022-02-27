Larry Starman Feb 27, 2022 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Larry Starman, 74, of Wynot, Nebraska, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals For Rent: One room with private bath $700/month plus utilities $700 Updated Feb 25, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Housekeeper & Patient Care Technician - Avera Feb 26, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesA Four-Lane Future?Former County Commissioner Facing Misdemeanor ChargesCarole KoletzkyDouglas PearsonA Double Serving Of Local History On The MenuUpdate: Man Resentenced In 2019 Manslaughter CaseSchlimgen Resigns As Mount Marty Women’s Basketball CoachDr. Frank MessnerDaily Record: ArrestsEldean ‘Dean’ Lippert Images CommentedLetter: Saving Democracy (51)Letter: An Unnecessary War (43)Matters Of Medicine (43)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: One Year Later (27)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Cold War Shivers (14)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (14)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (9)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (8)Letter: Protecting Children (8)Letter: Women’s Health (6)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
