Helen Marx 

Helen M. (Harris) Marx, age 84 of Wynot, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday February 28, 2023 surrounded by family at her home.
Helen’s wishes were to donate her body to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. A celebration of life is being planned for late spring or summer; to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wynot Booster Club, P.O. 157, Wynot, NE. 68792.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, NE.
Helen Marie was born to Lloyd and Margaret (Monner) Harris on June 18, 1938 in Sioux Falls. After graduating high school Helen attended Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD. Helen was united in marriage to Roman Marx September 23, 1961. She and Roman settled on the family farm near Bow Valley, NE.
In the early years, Helen enjoyed spending time with her husband and kids on the farm. She was a skilled homemaker who was known for Helen’s homemade bread. Helen enjoyed hosting and visiting her family on the Holidays. She also enjoyed bird watching and caring for her plants and flowers. Helen enjoyed attending high school sporting events at Wynot High School with her husband Roman. In her later years, she enjoyed visiting her kids and grandkids, and watching decorating shows with her daughter and daughters-in-law. Helen had a strong faith, and her kindness and humility was evident with her helpful smile.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Roman Marx of 61 years, daughter Jackie (Marx) Kopetka of Lincoln, son Terry (Sheila) Marx of Omaha and son Chris (Jaci) Marx of Omaha. Grandkids Felipe and Alex (Marx) Geraldi, Joseph Kopetka, Nate Marx, Nick Marx, Noah Marx and Stephanie Kopetka. Great grandchild Rivi. Siblings Mary (Harris) Hudson, Joe Harris, Bob and Judy (Barnes) Harris, Bill and Sandy (Anderson) Harris, Jane (Harris) Larson, Milan and Ann (Harris) Varholdt, and Randy and RoseAnne (Harris) Larson.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Margaret Harris; a sister Susan (Harris) Joneson; brother-in-law Randy Joneson, brother-in-law Mike Hudson; sister-in-law Carol (Weber) Harris; and son-in-law Joe Kopetka.
Commented