Elizabeth Ann (Tizzie) Dickes, 98, of Wayne formerly of Laurel, passed to eternal life on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Careage Campus of Care in Wayne, NE.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne, Nebraska. Services will be lived streamed via https://www.youtube.com/c/StMarysCatholicChurchWayneNe. Interment will be in the Laurel Cemetery Laurel, Nebraska
Visitation, with family present, will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a Wake Service at 7:00.
The family is requesting masks to be worn and social distancing practices maintained. Due to COVID restrictions, a funeral luncheon will not be served.
Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home, Wayne. Visit www.hasemannfuneralhome.com
Elizabeth was born in Hartington, NE on September 22, 1923, the daughter of Jake and Henrietta (Sauerweine) VanderHeiden. She attended rural elementary school District # 28 and graduated from high school at Holy Trinity Catholic in Hartington. She was united in marriage to Norbert John Dickes on January 27, 1948 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel, NE. Together they began farming near South Sioux City. Over the years, the couple farmed near Belden and then near Laurel where they operated a Grade A dairy. After selling the dairy, they moved to Laurel in 1972. Tizzie cleaned homes and businesses till she was 83. Norbert and Tizzie moved to the Villa Wayne on November 29, 2008. Tizzie was a member of St. Mary’s Altar Society in Laurel. She was a Communion Minister and took Holy Communion to the home bound in Laurel for many years. She will be remembered for her deep faith, devotion and unconditional love for her husband, family and friends, love of dancing, playing cards, and African Violets.
Tizzie is preceded in death by her husband, Norbert of 69 years; her parents; five brothers, John, Henry, Jake, Getty, and Ernie; and three sisters, Mary Kalin, Lucina Gallagher and Johanna Steffen; a daughter, Patrica Seaman and her first husband, Eldon Wragge; and grandson, Joe Wragge.
Thankful for having shared her life are her children, Patricia (deceased) and husband Russ Seaman of Norfolk, Kathy (Michael) Ortmann of Storm Lake IA, Mike (Lori) Dickes of Wayne, Deacon Timothy (Julie) Dickes of Sioux Falls, SD, and Mary (Jeff) Brady of Wayne; 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 5 great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Tizzie wishes to extend sincere thank you to the entire staff at the Careage Campus of Care, to Anne Witkowski and countless others that have known, loved and cared for her.
Memorials may be directed to the Dickes family for later designation.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 22, 2020
Commented