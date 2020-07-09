Kenneth (Kenny) Kloucek, 78, of Scotland passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital, Scotland.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be at approximately noon Monday afternoon at the Garden of Memories, Yankton.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, with a Wake service at 7 p.m. Coffee and cookies to follow at the “Keg.” All of Kenny’s services will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. The public is invited practicing masking and distancing requirements.
The Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, is assisting with the service details.
