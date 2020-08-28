Donald Dean Maddox, age 84, of Gayville, South Dakota, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Bethesda of Beresford Nursing Home.
Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. The funeral will be live streamed on Don’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery in Gayville, South Dakota with military honors provided by the Rudolph-Christensen American Legion Post No. 237 and US Navy Funeral Honors.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Don’s grandchildren.
Donald Dean Maddox was born May 1, 1936 in Beatrice, Nebraska to John Franklin and Fern (Frederick) Maddox. He grew up in Fairbury, Nebraska where he graduated high school. Don then enlisted in the United States Navy on July 12, 1955. He was stationed in San Francisco, California and assigned to an aircraft carrier in the Pacific fleet. Don was honorably discharged on December 12, 1957. He married Sally Ann Copple on December 27, 1957 in Sloan, IA. Don had a long career in retail management, operating stores in Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Illinois, Nebraska, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Alaska. He spent the longest time living in Gayville as the manager of TG&Y stores in Yankton. Don retired in 1998 and returned to Gayville. Don loved decorating for the holidays, working in his yard and garden, grilling, and visiting with the neighbors. He adored his family but especially his grandchildren.
Don is survived by his wife, Sally Maddox of Vermillion, SD; one daughter, Kim (Tim) Cowman of Vermillion; three sons: Kip (Linda) Maddox of Yankton, Bret Maddox of Sioux Falls, SD and Dallas Maddox of Gayville; nine grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and son, Blaine Maddox.
