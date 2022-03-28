Chad Alan Clites, 53, of Centerville, passed away March 26, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 29, at Sunnycrest United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m.

Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, is honored to serve the family of Chad Clites. At Chad’s request, his remains will be cremated.