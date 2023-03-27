Patrick Luken

Patrick “Pat” Luken, age 79 of Yankton, SD passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD. Visitations will begin at 5:00 p.m. and continue until service time on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial of his cremated remains will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Patrick John Luken was born in St. Cloud, MN to Frank and Olga (Knudson) Luken on October 27th, 1943. The family moved to Yankton, SD in 1957 where Pat graduated from Yankton High School in 1961. He worked in the family business, Luken Memorials. He married Lynn Simel on June 6th, 1965, and two children were born to this union. Pat attended the University of South Dakota. After a devastating house fire in 1977 Pat built the family a new home and did such great work people hired him for their projects. In 1979 he started his own company, Luken Drywall & Construction, which he operated until 1988. He started a new business venture, PJ’s, a music store located in the Yankton Mall which he ran until 1992. In 1994, Pat and his son, Matt, became business partners with the founding of Luken Construction, LLC. He loved working with his son and created many extraordinary projects together in Yankton and the surrounding area. In 1999, he decided that Yankton needed professionalism and standards in contracting and pursued a National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Chapter which he named Lewis & Clark Homebuilders’ Association. He served as the inaugural president for the chapter for 2 years which continues to serve the Yankton and Vermillion communities. Pat was an excellent cook who loved to make holidays and family occasions memorable. At one time in his life, he could be called a karaoke king. He enjoyed many friendships and memories at Ben’s Brewing Company. He enjoyed traveling with his family and being the official vacation chef. When COVID arrived, Pat decided to quarantine between his home and shop working on his new lathe where he created beautiful pieces of art from many types of woods. His nephew, Scott Luken encouraged his Uncle Pat t,o market some of his creations. With Scott and Angie’s help and use of their gallery Pat sold many pieces. Pat’s favorite title was Grandpa and he loved to watch and celebrate his grandchildren’s many sports and activities. You could always find him in the stands for the YHS Soccer games. In his later years, he so enjoyed his daily conversations with his twin sister Pegge. He volunteered his time at the Lewis & Clark Theatre building sets and helping backstage for a couple of productions that his grandkids were involved. Pat was so appreciative of the kind and compassionate care he received from the staff at Avera Majestic Bluffs and Dr. Pietila at the Yankton Medical Clinic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lynn (Simel) Luken, and 5 of his siblings.
He is survived by his twin sister Pegge (Luken) Alciatore, son Matt (Regan) Luken, grandson Matthew Luken, granddaughter Thea Luken, granddaughter Brie Luken, furry granddaughters Geri, Ginger, Islay, and Briar, and daughter Molly (Jason) Tramp and their children.
