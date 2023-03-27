Patrick Luken

Patrick “Pat” Luken, age 79 of Yankton, SD passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD. Visitations will begin at 5:00 p.m. and continue until service time on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the funeral home.