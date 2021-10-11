Verlyn Fuerst Oct 11, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Verlyn Fuerst, age 87 of rural Tripp, passed away Saturday October 9, 2021 at Menno-Olivet Care Center.Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Goglin Funeral home in Scotland. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Scotland Community Church. Interment will follow at the Simental Cemetery, north of Scotland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Meadow Park and Memory Lane. Ground level Bedrooms: 1 Updated Oct 8, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Full-time day and night shifts - Northern Extrusion Tooling Inc. Oct 9, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Residents Claim $2 Million Powerball PrizeYankton Native Ranked Among ‘Brilliant 10’ ResearchersLewis & Clark Resort Expands To Fill A NeedNatural Gas Prices To SoarVermillion City Attorney Passes AwayYMC Appoints New ExecutivesWanda SchumacherJames ‘Jim’ SlagleLarry KralicekJim Slagle Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)Letter: Constitutional Question (30)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (26)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: Time To Clean House (18)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)Exhuming The Past (2)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
