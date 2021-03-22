Dolores J. Foxhoven age 87 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan and Rev. Don Shane officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 6-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are recommended for the visitation and funeral.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Pallbearers will be Dylan Heine, Mark Dorman, Braxston Foxhoven, Parker Foxhoven, Jace Foxhoven, Amanda Staroscik. Honorary pallbearers will be Dolores’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dolores Josephine was born on July 11, 1933 in St. Helena, NE to Herman and Rosann (Suing) Hoebelheinrich. She grew up in the St. Helena area and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington. After high school, Dolores taught school in a rural Cedar County school for four years. She also worked as a telephone operator for a year prior to her marriage to Arthur Bernard Foxhoven on August 23, 1955 in St. Helena, NE. She and Arthur lived on a farm west of Hartington for 2½ years, then moved to Crofton in the late 1950’s. Dolores worked on the farm and raised her children there.
Dolores was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, was an EME, and had a Eucharistic hour of adoration for many years. She grew a big garden, raised chickens, hogs and dairy cows with family. Dolores enjoyed playing cards, being with her grandchildren, enjoyed tending her flower bed, feeding the birds, and traveling with her family. She volunteered at the Crofton Senior Center after Arthur died on June 27, 2010 at the age of 79 years.
Dolores is survived by her seven children and spouses, Debra (Brian) Blair of Columbus, NE, Cheryl (John) Dorman of Omaha, Tim (Marie) Foxhoven of Yankton, SD, Linda (Ron) Bovero of Yankton, SD, Brian (Janna) Foxhoven of Crofton, Dale (Nancy) Foxhoven of Crofton, Rhonda (Dean) Heine of Wynot, NE; 32 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three sisters Irma Pick of Canton, SD, Donna Schmidt of Yankton, SD, Diane (Cordell) Rasmussen of Yankton, SD; sister-in-law Dorothea Hoebelheinrich of Yankton, SD; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Rosann Hoebelheinrich; husband Arthur; son Roger on 7/4/77 at age 17 years; brother Richard Hoebelheinrich; sister Anita (Alphonse) Dendinger, brothers-in-law Ted Pick and Virgil Schmidt.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 23, 2021
