Betty C. (Buffington) Winterfeld, 87, of Hawarden died following a brief illness, due to COVID-19, and underlying health conditions on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden.
A private family graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 28, at Grace Hill Cemetery with Rev. Erma Wolf officiating.
There will be no visitation related to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Betty was born in Rock Valley, Iowa on February 23, 1933 to Eddy and Tillie (Bender) Buffington and grew up in Rock Valley with one sister, Esther. She attended Rock Valley High School and graduated in 1951. She worked in the local café and Pember Drug.
She married Carroll E. Winterfeld at the Rock Valley Methodist Church on February 24, 1952. Carroll was sent to Korea on May 11, 1953, after taking Betty and their newborn daughter home from the hospital. Life on the farm outside Hudson resumed upon his return in 1954.
In 1960 they moved to a farm northwest of Ireton, where they farmed, ran an auction business, and sold real estate. Betty also worked at Coilcraft, Inc. for about 30 years; many of those were spent managing the shipping department. They loved to travel, taking their children on numerous vacation trips and continuing to travel following their retirement. She lost Carroll, the love of her life, on October 14, 2015.
Following the move to Ireton, they attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. In 2001, they moved to Hawarden and found a new church home at the Hawarden American Lutheran Church. She loved quilting and the quilts she and her friends created in the church basement warm numerous people around the world.
Thankful for having shared her life are her children, Gayle (Randy) Webert of Yankton, South Dakota, David Winterfeld of South Sioux City, Nebraska, Michael (Rebecca) Winterfeld of Fremont, Nebraska, and Daniel Winterfeld of Jackson, Minnesota; 3 grandchildren, Cami Barents, Ryan (Joyce) Barents, and Erina Winterfeld, a great-grandson, Brady (Hallie) Barents; 2 great-granddaughters, Luna and Kiara Winterfeld; a great-great grandson, Ares Barents; 2 brothers-in-law, Merlyn (Doris) Winterfeld of Ogden, Iowa and Duane Winterfeld of LeMars, Iowa; 2 sisters-in-law, Marlene Wegner of Windom, Minnesota and Phyllis Winterfeld of Sioux City, Iowa; 3 special nephews, James (Debbie) Fuller, Paul (Sandra) Fuller, and John (Shelly) Fuller; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Betty lived a long, active, happy life. She was dearly loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Rest in peace, Mom.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hawarden American Lutheran church, the American Heart Association, or the American Alzheimer’s/Dementia Association.
Very special thanks go out to Pastor Erma Wolf and the staff at Hillcrest Health Care Center for their loving and tender care of Mom and all of us over the years.
