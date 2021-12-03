Steve Van Vleet, 64, of Redfield, SD, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on December 2, 2021.
Per Steve’s wishes, he will be cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home of Redfield. (www.hykefuneralhome.com)
Steven “Steve” Craig Van Vleet was born January 10, 1957, in Redfield to Clifford and Marilyn (Galvin) Van Vleet. Steve grew up on the family farm southeast of Redfield. He graduated from Redfield High School. After graduation, he married Sheila Hoffman. They later divorced.
After high school, Steve worked for farmers in the area. He later moved to Midland, Texas where he owned and operated Prairie Carpets for several years. He then moved to Yankton, South Dakota where for many years he was self-employed as a contractor installing flooring and carpets. He retired in 2017 due to health.
Steve enjoyed snowmobiling with the family and playing baseball with the neighbor kids. He liked playing “King on the Mountain” with his brothers on the big snow piles his dad made on the farm each winter. He liked watching NASCAR races and attended a couple of races in Kansas City. His favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt. Steve also enjoyed watching the show Yellowstone. He enjoyed fishing. Living in Yankton provided him with many opportunities to go fishing on the Missouri River. He was also an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers follower.
Steve is survived by his mother, Marilyn, of Redfield; brothers: Gary Van Vleet of Redfield, Rick (Patricia) Van Vleet of Huron, Tim Van Vleet of Redfield, Kurt Van Vleet of Redfield, and Greg (Darla) Van Vleet of Bismarck, ND; close friends Ben and Deb Marlow of Yankton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Clifford, in 2010 and his sister-in-law, Linda, in 2017.
Condolences may be sent to the Van Vleet family at 17506 US Highway 281, Redfield, SD 57469. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Spink County Ambulance EMS Center, your local Hospice services, or your local Humane Society.
