Warren Olsen

Warren Olsen

Warren Olsen, 74 of Viborg, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Viborg with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m.