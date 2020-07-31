Charlie took his final ride home with the Lord as his pardner on July 30, 2020 at the Scotland Hospital at the age of 86 years old. An outdoor funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Scotland Rodeo Grounds. Visitation will begin at noon until the time of the funeral. Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.
Charles John Deutscher was born on June 29, 1934 to William and Sarah (Frey) Deutscher. He grew up on a farm east of Scotland with his siblings Donna Mae and Paul. He enjoyed playing football throughout his school days and graduated with the class of 1954 from Scotland High School.
On June 26, 1954 Charlie married his high school sweetheart Myrna Newell. He then served in the United States Army as a radar operator in Chicago during the Korean War. After his service, they returned home to the Scotland-Olivet area and Charlie began farming and working at the Scotland Locker. He also worked at Fair Manufacturing in Menno later in life. Charlie and Myrna raised six children together: David, Kevin, Lori, Cheri, Keith and Teri.
Charlie had a passion for raising quarter horses and rodeo. He was one of the founders of the Scotland Rodeo Club and enjoyed participating as a contestant as well as entertaining crowds as a rambunctious rodeo clown. Later, he enjoyed team penning with the South Dakota Rodeo Association and also served many years as a director for the organization. One memory his family will treasure is Charlie driving his covered wagon in the Centennial Wagon Train with his mules Ace and Annie.
Above all, Charlie was a family-oriented man who was proud of his children. He enjoyed cheering on his kids and grandkids at their many activities including 4-H rodeos, track meets, basketball games and wrestling matches. He also loved music and attended many of their concerts. Charlie enjoyed a good game of cards with friends. Hunting and fishing was a favorite family pastime and he looked forward to his west river deer hunting trips with “the boys.” Charlie simply adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren and they loved and admired him in return.
Charlie lived his life the cowboy way and passed on these virtues. There was never any quit in him. He was always a straight-shooter who believed in hard work and wasn’t afraid of hard times. A storyteller and a showman, Charlie loved to make people laugh. His personality was larger than life, his blue eyes always twinkling with a bit of mischief and magic. His beaming smile and happy chuckle will be missed by the many who were blessed to know him. The memories he made with his family will be cherished and they will hold his love and kindness forever in their hearts. As Chickenfoot would say, “We’ll see ya’ll down the trail!!”
He is survived and remembered by his wife of 66 years Myrna; children: David (Linda) Deutscher of Annandale, Virginia, Kevin (Cindy) Deutscher of Flandreau, Lori (Gary) Seuss of Kaylor, Cheri (Keith) Engel of Freeman, Keith Deutscher of Olivet, Teri (Joe) Syrovatka of Lesterville; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Travis (Amber) Deutscher-Monica, Kaydyn, Bryson; Sara (Austin) Olivier-Henry; Tyrel (Maria) Deutscher. Chris (special friend-Carvella) Suess-Mylie, Lane, Tyler (special friend-Krissy) Suess; Tanner (Mariah) Suess-Weston and grandbaby boy on the way; Aaron (Rachel) Engel; Jeremy (Dani) Syrovatka-Emmett, Lily, Paige; Cindy (Cory) Heckenlaible-grandbaby boy on the way; and his brother Paul. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Sarah and his sister Donna Mae Kramer.
Press & Dakotan
August 1, 2020
Commented