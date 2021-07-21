Frances Ann Honner, 88, of Yankton and formerly of Tabor, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, with a Wake service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel.
Livestreaming of Frances’s services can be found at https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.
