Laverna Roth, age 92, of Scotland, SD passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Oakview Terrace in Freeman.
Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 14th at the Zion Lutheran Church at Scotland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday. Visit www.goglinfh.com
At the Roth family request, masks are to be worn and social distancing is encouraged.
Laverna was born February 6, 1928 at Freeman, South Dakota. Her parents were Otto and Mathilda (Rieb) Huber. She was baptized and confirmed at the Heilbronn Trinity Lutheran Church of rural Freeman. On April 24, 1949 she married Adolph Roth. They farmed in the Olivet, South Dakota area until 1976 when they moved to Scotland. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday school and confirmation school for some years. She also was employed at the Good Samaritan Center at Scotland for a number of years.
Survivors include her two sons, Glenn Roth of Freeman and his special lady friend, (Gina Beers) of Sioux Falls, and Terry Roth and his wife, Deb of Olivet; two sons-in-law, James Killeen of Alaska and Manuel Ramos of Florida. Also grateful are 9 grandchildren, Max Roth of Sioux Falls, Levi (Dakotah) Roth of Olivet, Mariah (Tanner) Suess of Tripp, Sasha (Phil) Vreugdenhil of Parkston, Cheyanne Roth of Parkston, Corey Fischer of Sioux Falls, Jeff Fischer (Amy) of Sioux Falls, Kathy Killeen of Washington, Joey (Nicole) Killeen of Washington, 8 great-grandchildren, one brother, Derald Huber and his wife, Janet of Colorado; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Laverna was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph; her daughters, Sheila Killeen and Sherry Fischer (Ramos), her parents and her brother, Merlyn Huber, and sister, Ruby Smith.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 13, 2020
