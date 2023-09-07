Thomas Kathol

Thomas Joseph Kathol, age 78, of Hartington, Nebraska, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 3, 2023, while tending to his cattle.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283 and the American Legion Riders.