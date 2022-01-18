Lorraine E. (Peterson) Swee, 89, of Vermillion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Sanford Vermillion Care Center with her family by her side.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan.21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion with Pastor James Fowler officiating. Burial will be in Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion.

Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service.