Mary Jane Chesley-Malone, 93, of Yankton, SD passed away Sunday, April 11 at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mary Jane Peterson was born in Kimball, SD to Ed and Almeda (Corr) Peterson, she grew up in Kimball and graduated from Colton High School. She married James Chesley on May 25, 1947 in Colton, SD. She was co-owner of J & J Grocery in Wakonda and Irene, SD and retired in 1988 moving to Yankton in 1992. James passed away in 2003, Jane married Lyle Malone on October 20, 2007 in Yankton, SD.
Jane enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, golfing, reading and was a USD, Vikings and Twins fan. She was a member of the Christ the King Lutheran Church, Order of the Eastern Star, 50+ year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Yankton Area Arts, and enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing cards. She also volunteered at Human Services Center and was a member at the Yankton Senior Center where she enjoyed line dancing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Jim, brothers Charles and Donald and his wife Gwendolyn, brothers-in-law Jim Wilkinson and Mike Valland, and a son-in-law Mike Molenda.
Jane is survived by her husband Lyle of Yankton, two sons: Jim of Yankton and Jerry (Donna) Chesley of Viborg, SD, two daughters: Jill (Steve) Johnsen of Volin, SD and Jacque Molenda of Yankton. Four stepsons: Dr. Stephen (Vicki) Malone of Sauk Rapids, MN; Thomas Malone of Hoschton, GA; Michael Malone of Yorktown, VA; and Jason (Sarah) Malone of Brandon, SD; three stepdaughters: Patricia (Maynard) Konechne of Kimball, SD; Lisa (Steve) Swenson of Valley Springs, SD; and Nicole (Karen) Kelly of Sioux Falls, SD. She is also survived by two sisters: Evelyn Wilkinson and Dorothy Valland both of Sioux Falls, SD, a sister-in-law Mary Anne Peterson of Illinois, 12 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren, 20 step grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at the Union Cemetery rural Wakonda with visitation starting at 12 p.m. at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene, SD.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 14, 2021
