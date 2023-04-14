Dennis Hjermstad

Dennis John Hjermstad, 89, of Vermillion SD, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday April 12th, 2023.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, April 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic church, Vermillion SD.
Family will receive visitors at St. Agnes on Sunday, April 16th, from 4-6 p.m. with a Scripture service and Rosary to follow. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Vermillion.
Dennis was born on January 13th, 1934, in Bradley SD to Bernard and Kathryn Hjermstad. He graduated from Pipestone (MN) High School in 1952. After high school he enlisted in the US Navy as an aviator where he would fly dive bombers and jet fighters for the air defense command. He was aboard the US FDR and travelled to Europe, S. America, and Hawaii. He received his honorable discharge in 1956 and moved to Minneapolis to pursue his Bachelor of Art at the Minneapolis School of Art and Design.
Denny met the love of his life, Elizabeth, while in Minneapolis and they were married on June 20th, 1959. They had 2 children, Jennifer, and Michael, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Den and Liz lived a happy beautiful life together.
Denny was a kind gentle man who loved his family dearly. He had a giant personality that sparked energy when he walked in a room. He had so many friends throughout the community, and he valued those friendships dearly. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and always guided and encouraged them as they grew up. He was very active in the communities where he lived through his church, the Knights of Columbus and various other organizations. He enjoyed being involved in his kids’ sports and scouting as they grew up. He was an extremely creative artist and enjoyed oil painting and drawing in his spare time. He was an amazing man and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Denny will be lovingly remembered by his children; daughter Jennifer Glandt (and special friend, Chris Josten) and son Michael Hjermstad and his wife Angila. Grandchildren: Amanda (David) Payne, Paxton Giedd, Winowa Hjermstad and Nicole (Jerad) Hicks. Great Grandchildren: Hailey Elizabeth and Amelia Kay Payne, Ryken and Jace Hicks.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Donny and Timmy, his sister Barbara and his beautiful wife, Elizabeth.
