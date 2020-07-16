Donald D. Johnson, age 87, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating.
Donald was born November 13, 1932 in Yankton, South Dakota to Elmer and Lillian (Kruse) Johnson. He grew up in Mission Hill, South Dakota. On September 15, 1951, Donald was united in marriage to Amanda Carlson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton. He worked for Montgomery Wards as a Department Manager for about 20 years, first in Yankton, then Sioux Falls, SD, Phoenix, AZ and finally in Eau Claire, WI. They moved back to Yankton and Donald and his wife owned and operated Johnson’s Shoes for several years. Donald then worked for the City of Yankton for 10 years, retiring in December of 1996. Donald was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 69 years as well as The Center in Yankton. He enjoyed music, boating, fishing, volunteering at church, playing cards, yardwork, and spending time with his family and friends.
Donald is survived by his wife, Amanda Johnson of Yankton; two sons, Brad (Jody) Johnson of Omaha, NE and Bruce Johnson (Jane Gunderson) of Mesa, AZ; seven grandchildren: Laura (Eric) Stayer, Jacob (Jalynn) Johnson, Adam (Becki) Johnson, Nikki (Eric) Rogge, Dustin (Tonya) Johnson, Marissa Johnson, and Breanna (Taylor) Berg; nine great grandchildren: Ashley and Lucas Stayer, Tyler, Kamryn, Keaton, and Taitum Johnson, Norah and Dillon Rogge, and Stella Berg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Walter West; brothers: Wayne, Dale, and Gale “Bud” Johnson; step-brother, Dennis West; and step-sister, Opal Wilkerson.
