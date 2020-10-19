Shirley Ann Steffen, age 84 of Omaha, Nebraska and formerly of Fordyce, Nebraska died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Esprit of Whispering Ridge in Omaha, Nebraska. She is the wife of George Steffen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Constance, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph cemetery in Constance. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 5:30–7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, at church, one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington. Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Jeff Friedenbach, John Friedenbach, Ryan Nemec, Digger Hansen, Tyler Damme and Troy Paradis.
Shirley Ann was born to Hank and Hilda (Merkle) Kuehn on February 27, 1936 in Yankton, SD. She began school in Beaver Creek, NE and moved to Fordyce and graduated from St John High School in Fordyce. She married George Steffen on October 6, 1953 at the age of 17 in Fordyce. They moved to a farm just west of Fordyce. She and George raised their 5 children there and they lived on the farm for 63 years until they moved to Elkhorn in 2016. Shirley loved to work hard, she gardened and canned. She was known for her bread and jelly making. She was a member of St Joseph Church in Constance and active in the Christian Mothers and Women’s Guild.
She enjoyed golfing with her husband and friends. She also loved her grandkids and enjoyed baking their favorite buns, cinnamon rolls and pies.
She is survived by her husband George, her children Cindy (Mark) Filip Lincoln, Doug (Kathy Nohr) Steffen, Fordyce, David (Trish) Steffen, Lincoln, Heidi (Rod) Friedenbach, Elkhorn and Beth (Mark) Nemec, Seward, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hank & Hilda Kuehn, her brother Jim Kuehn, sister Sue Hesse daughter- in-law Kathy Steffen and daughter Audrey (age 2 days).
Blessed are the Peacemakers for they shall be called children of God. (Matthew 5:90).
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 20, 2020
