Robert Edwin Grossmann, age 83, left his earthly tent on January 14, 2021, translated to the triumphant throng worshipping around the throne of God in heaven.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Zion Reformed Church in Menno with burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Bethany Cemetery in Hosmer.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. Friday to 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Zion Reformed Church in Menno, SD and from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Will Funeral Chapel in Mitchell, SD.
In God’s mercy, his affliction with cancer and his death were, as was much of his life: fast and furious.
Robert was born to Walter and Dorothy Grossmann August 7, 1937, in Eureka, South Dakota. He lived in Hosmer until the age of 15, when he moved to Shafter, CA with his parents. He received bachelor’s degrees in chemical engineering and philosophy from the University of California at Berkeley, and a Master of Divinity from Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia. He received a Th.M. from Whitefield Theological Seminary and a Ph.D. from Reformation International Theological Seminary.
He was a loved and loving husband of 58 years to Pauline (Carman) Grossmann. They were married in Philadelphia, PA December 21, 1962.
They were blessed with six children and fifteen grandchildren: Samuel Robert Grossmann; Jonathan (Glenda) Grossmann, Matthew, Ava, Nicholas, Ian; Dorthea (Harry) Groenendyk, Jacob, Elizabeth, Jessan, Hannah; Lydia (Jay) Kroese, Caleb, Claire, Aaron; Ruth (Ryan) Nicholson; James (Michelle) Grossmann, Daniel, Josiah, Joanna, Abigail.
Bob was an energetic and faithful pastor and teacher in Christ’s church; a third-generation minister ordained in the Reformed Church in the United States (RCUS) for 57½ years. He served congregations in Pierre, SD; Artas and Herreid, SD; Kansas City, MO; Mitchell, SD; as professor at Mid-America Reformed Seminary, Orange City, IA, returning to the pastorate in Garner, IA and Vermillion, SD. He was instrumental in the founding of 3 additional RCUS congregations, and was closely involved in the foreign ministries/missions of the denomination. He was a beloved father and brother in the Christian faith to many.
He taught and mentored many men in the ministry both informally, and formally at Mid-America Reformed Seminary, Heidelberg Theological Seminary, and Reformation International Theological Seminary.
Dad had a compelling zest for life, and living with him was always an adventure—sometimes hair-raising! He was passionate about flying and airplanes, hunting deer and pheasants, gifted in mechanics and electronics, and built airplane hangars and church buildings, as well as congregations. He had a winsome smile, and a sometimes mischievous sparkle in his eyes, which in his last weeks, he attributed to Jesus — “Jesus is the sparkle.” Whatever Dad did, he did with all his might! (Colossians 3:23)
Even through this final test of cancer, he continued to grow in his love and submission to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He knew he was a sinner, and he marveled at God’s glorious grace demonstrated to him in Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Grossmann and Dorothy Grossmann Mattes, his brother Peter, infant son Samuel, and daughter Dorthea Groenendyk.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 23, 2021
Commented