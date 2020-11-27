Alice Horlyk, 92, of Yankton passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her home.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, with the Rev. Steve Weispfennig officiating. Scattering of her cremated remains will happen at the family farm in Mission Hill.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Alice’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
