Lavonne Velma Knittel of Freeman, SD, passed away on Saturday July 3, 2021 at the age of 87 at the Oakview Terrace Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 7th from 5-7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Freeman.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 8th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Freeman with burial in the Freeman City Cemetery.
Lavonne was born on April 5th, 1934 in Freeman, SD at the family farm. Lavonne’s faith was a very important part of her life. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Freeman. She began her journey in faith with her baptism on April 29th, 1934. Lavonne continued her commitment to her faith with her confirmation in April of 1949. Lavonne attended St. Paul Lutheran School of Freeman through the eighth grade. Lavonne grew up on the family farm where she helped with daily chores such as milking cows, taking care of the ducks and chickens, and tending to the garden. She also was a great help to her mother, cooking and helping take care of her nieces and nephews. She was a favorite with the children, always willing to play a game of cards.
In 1973, she moved into town to live with her mother who she took pride in caring for in her later years. Lavonne moved into Oakview Terrace twelve years ago and resided there until her death.
Lavonne was close to her family and was very proud of her nieces and nephews. Her walls were covered with pictures and drawings made by her great-nieces and nephews. Lavonne also enjoyed reading, especially her Bible which she read every day. She was an avid Twins fan and could tell you just how their season was going.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Adella Knittel, sister-in-law Gladys Knittel and nephew Shane Knittel.
Lavonne is survived by her twin brothers, Duane Knittel of Menno, SD and Donald (Barbara) Knittel of Freeman, SD; three nephews, Kelly Knittel of Freeman, Chad (Joni) Knittel of Freeman, Lance (Melisa) Knittel of Spearfish, SD; two nieces, Sherry (Chad) Rembold of Freeman, and Kim (Chris) Carlson of Pierre, SD; ten great-nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 6, 2021
