Mary Ann Ridgway, 86, of Brandon, formerly of Wagner passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
A funeral Mass celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Marty, SD.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ann Morrow, the daughter of Paul “Jack” Morrow and Florence (Sexton) Morrow, was born in Huron, SD October 19, 1935. She graduated from Ravinia High School in 1954. She went on to obtain her teacher’s certificate from Southern State Teacher’s College, in Springfield, SD.
Mary Ann married Elden Ridgway August 23, 1955. For almost 67 years they farmed land located north of Ravinia, SD and then moved to Wagner, SD in their later years.
Mary Ann loved teaching. She especially enjoyed teaching elementary students. Her career spanned the better part of three decades — first at Marty Indian School and then at Andes Central, in Lake Andes, SD.
She enjoyed gardening, baking, and cooking, but her true passion was in crafting and decorating. She was widely known for her seasonal decorations displayed both at home and in her classroom.
Mary Ann was a lifelong member of St. Paul Catholic Church, at Marty, SD. On more than one occasion, after services, young children would approach her to say “hi.” One parent remarked that Mary Ann had taught four generations of students in his family, and how grateful they all were for having had her as a teacher. She left a remarkable legacy.
Survivors include her husband, Elden, of Brandon; her two sons, Michael (Vicki), of Minneapolis, MN; and Tim (Mary Pat), of Brandon, SD. She also had six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Gaylene Kuca.
Memorials in Mary Ann’s name may be made to “The Sisters of Marty,” St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Marty, SD.
