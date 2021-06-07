Verona (“Midge”) Carlson, 91, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Vermillion, SD died Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, at her residence in Dow Rummel Village.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion, with Pastor James Fowler officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at the Bluff View Cemetery with a reception to follow at Trinity Lutheran Church for dessert, beverages and great conversation.
Midge Carlson was born on March 5th, 1930, in Winner, SD., to Lillian (Flint) and Lloyd Hole. She graduated from Winner High School in 1948 and attended the University of South Dakota for three years working in the university’s cafeteria. After high school she ventured out to work a summer at Yellowstone Natl. Park and that started her love of traveling and seeing the marvels of the world.
Midge married Loren Carlson on December 21, 1950, in Winner, SD, and gave birth to three children. Loren’s work required the family to move many times during their marriage. During this time, she worked for the United States Defense Department in Washington DC area and later worked in the kitchen at the Lake Braddock Middle School in Burke, VA. Upon returning to Vermillion, SD for the last time, Midge became a Real Estate agent with Gwen Moore Real Estate and retired while working for Welcome Wagon.
Midge was a very active volunteer for many groups including the Republican Party, Senior Center, Trinity Lutheran women’s groups, and Meals on Wheels. She supported her charities with her whole heart.
Midge’s pastimes were playing bridge, ballroom dancing, gardening, oil painting, reading, and traveling the world with Loren. They lived in Vermillion for 37 years before moving to Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls in 2004 and that is where Midge lived for 17 years prior to her death. She enjoyed being part of both communities.
We as a family extend our gratitude to the faculty and caregivers for loving Midge and caring for her so well and to our friends and family, your friendship, support and love for Midge was always appreciated and enriched her life because of it.
Midge is preceded in death by her husband Loren. She is survived by her two daughters, Cathy Gray (Michael Mallory) of St. Louis Park, MN., Nancy (Stanley) Girard of Columbia City, OR. and son, Brad (Paula) of Naples FL. Three grandchildren, Stacey Girard of Columbia City, OR., Douglas Girard of St. Helens, OR and Sarah Carlson of Cleveland, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to consider donating and supporting any one of Midge’s favorite charities in her name and yours: The Alzheimer’s Foundation, The Trinity Lutheran Church of Vermillion, or the Senior Center of Vermillion, SD.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 8, 2021
