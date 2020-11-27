Donald Handel, 88, of Menno passed away Thursday evening, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Freeman Community Hospital, Freeman.
Private family graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Menno Cemetery, Menno, with the Rev, Michael Hecht officiating. Military graveside rites will be provided by the Rames-Bender American Legion Post No. 152 Honor Guard and the SDARNGHG.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Don’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno.
